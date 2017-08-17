Wouldn’t you want to hear more from the Seahawks to help confirm that they did all they could to assure Brock was innocent of alleged domestic violence. After everything that went on with Clark, are you willing to take a leap of faith and believe they did all they could?

My eighth-grade math teacher, Mrs. Sahakian, wouldn’t be too pleased with Pete Carroll right now.

Simply giving the right answer was never enough for her — you had to show your work, too.

It was annoying sometimes, but her intentions were pure: She wanted to make sure you truly solved the problem.

Which brings us to Tramaine Brock.

Last April, the 49ers released the cornerback after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. According to a release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office, the accuser claimed Brock punched her in the face and attempted to strangle her. That same release said the woman had “visible marks” on her neck, but last week — after the accuser refused to cooperate — the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Brock signed with the Seahawks seven days later.

As you might imagine, not everyone was comfortable with this acquisition. Especially given the controversy surrounding Seattle’s 2015 signing of Frank Clark, who was also accused of domestic violence.

Despite Clark’s case being pleaded down to disorderly conduct, there were still questions about the welt on his accuser’s cheek, the marks on her face and the ugly details in the police report. And yet, during the so-called “investigation” that left them with a positive impression of Clark, the Seahawks never interviewed the alleged victim or witnesses.

Bad look? No question. But maybe the team learned from its mistakes. Maybe when Carroll stood in front of the podium Thursday, he would offer specifics as to why he feels Brock is innocent.

Pete, can you explain what the organization did to find out what happened with Tramaine’s domestic violence case?

“What I would say to you is I don’t know how anybody could have done a more extensive look into this,” Carroll said. “John (Schneider) started this quite some time ago and followed it throughout to make sure we knew exactly what was going on. I’m not going to go into particulars for you, but we feel assured that we have done all of the homework that can be done”

Was speaking to the alleged victim part of that process?

“I’m not going to go into that, OK? There’s a million questions you could ask me about that. We’ve done everything that you could do. All I can tell you is it’s been a comprehensive look into it, and I feel great telling you that. There’s too many aspects of it to go ahead and talk to you about it, specifically.”

Actually, this is a situation where the specifics are necessary. This is a matter in which the “particulars” are crucial.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Seahawks spent four months investigating Brock’s domestic-violence case. Yeah? Then show us your work.

This isn’t an accusation that the Hawks are trying to cover something up. Perhaps they were as thorough as Carroll said they were.

Brock’s agent, Ron Slavin, said that the team sent a police officer and a private investigator to talk to Tramaine and the accuser. He added that Brock — who said he wasn’t even at the house on the night of the alleged incident — received a text from the accuser threatening to hurt herself, which would explain the marks on her neck.

Maybe all that happened. Maybe Brock is a prince of a man who got hosed by the wrong woman.

But wouldn’t you want to hear more from the Seahawks to help confirm that? After everything that went on with Clark, are you willing to take a leap of faith and believe they did all they could?

The truth is, most fans probably don’t care whether Brock is guilty or innocent. They’re likely more concerned about whether he can shut down a receiver. And that’s OK. These are football players, not pastors. A checkered past doesn’t necessarily void someone’s entertainment value in the NFL.

But I also know that there is a contingent of fans who do care about players’ character. And I also know that Schneider — the team’s GM — swore he would never sign a player who laid hands on a woman.

So kudos are in order if the team went above and beyond to ensure Brock did nothing wrong and won’t be a problem. Props if they erased any and all doubt about Tramaine’s character.

As Carroll said Thursday: “We feel like we’re in a good place with him.”

Great. Tell us why.