Tanner McEvoy makes another big play and Christine Michael's 2-yard touchdown run puts the Seahawks ahead 14-3.

Tanner McEvoy, Seahawks playmaker.

The wide receiver put his passing skills on display early in the second quarter Sunday when he took a lateral from Russell Wilson and threw deep to C.J. Prosise for 43 yards to the Saints 2-yard line. Christine Michael took it in on the next play to put the Seahawks ahead 14-3 with 9:57 to go in the first half in New Orleans.

It was Seattle’s first offensive touchdown since the fourth quarter of the Atlanta game two weeks ago. The Seahawks produced two field goals in five quarters last week against Arizona and got a defensive score in the first quarter against the Saints.

As our Bob Condotta points out, McEvoy has touched the ball four times this season, producing 112 of total offense this season. Against the Jets, McEvoy had a 41-yard touchdown reception, his first career catch.

He has been involved in the second-longest pass and third-longest reception of the season for the Seahawks. As for his sharp passing, he was recruited to play quarterback coming out of high school in New Jersey.