Tyler Lockett went a long way to extend the Seahawks' lead over the Panthers in the third quarter on "Sunday Night Football."

The Seahawks wasted no time adding to their list of big plays in the second half against the Panthers on Sunday night.

Tyler Lockett went 75 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to score and put Seattle ahead 30-7 with 14:48 to go in the third quarter at CenturyLink Field.

The 30 points by the Seahawks was the most they’d scored against the Panthers in the regular season since they started meeting annually in 2012. They previously scored 16, 12, 13 and 23 points against Carolina, though they did score 31 in a playoff victory following the 2014 season.