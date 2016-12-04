Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls scored on a 45-yard touchdown run halfway through the second quarter against the Panthers on Sunday night.

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls has been rounding into form since his return from injury on Nov. 20.

On Sunday night against the Panthers, he showed flashes that he’s perhaps all the way back.

After scoring on a 12-yard run in the first quarter for Seattle’s first touchdown against Carolina, Rawls added a 45-yard scoring run with 9:44 to go in the first half to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 17-7.

The run put him at nearly 100 yards rushing for the night.