Cam Newton was benched for the first series due to disciplinary reasons and it proved costly as Seahawks linebacker Mike Morgan intercepted a pass on the Panthers' first play from scrimmage.

Seahawks linebacker Mike Morgan was activated for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and made an immediate impact.

Morgan picked off a pass at the Carolina 22-yard line that bounced off fullback Mike Tolbert, then returned it to the Carolina 8-yard line 14 seconds into the game at CenturyLink Field.

The pass was thrown by Derek Anderson, who was in the game because quarterback Cam Newton had been benched for one series, according to Panthers officials.

The Seahawks eventually settled for a 23-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka, taking a 3-0 lead over the Panthers.