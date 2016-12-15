Seahawks punter Jon Ryan's 33-yard run ended with him getting hurt.

Jon Ryan was off and running late in the fourth quarter against the Rams, until he wasn’t.

Ryan broke off a 33-yard run on a fourth-down play but the play ended ominously as he fumbled the ball and was hit on the head by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines on the way down to the ground.

Ryan is currently in concussion protocol, joining Michael Bennett, who left the game earlier with an apparent head injury.

Here it is again:

Up three touchdowns late in the game? Good time to do this pic.twitter.com/3pLmorCCdW — Deadspin (@Deadspin) December 16, 2016