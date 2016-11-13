Seahawks QB Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin for two touchdown receptions in the first half Sunday against the Patriots.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin had two touchdown catches through the first eight games of the season.

On Sunday against the Patriots, he caught two in one quarter.

Baldwin’s second catch, an 18-yarder, came with 6 seconds left in the first half to let the Seahawks eke out a 19-14 halftime advantage Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Earlier in the half, after Seattle had settled for field goals on its first two possessions, quarterback Russell Wilson found Baldwin for a 6-yard scoring pass to give the Seahawks a 12-7 early in the second quarter.

After New England pulled ahead 14-12 with 1:05 to go in the first half, the Seahawks went 75 yards in seven plays to retake the lead.