After falling behind quickly, the Seahawks wasted no time drawing even Monday night at CenturyLink Field.
The Bills blocked a punt on Seattle’s first possession and turned it into a 3-yard touchdown run by Tyrod Taylor 88 seconds into the primetime game on “Monday Night Football.”
On the Seahawks’ ensuing possession, Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin on a 50-yard bomb to put Seattle at the Buffalo 3-yard line. On the next play, Wilson ran it in around the right side to make it 7-7 with 12:22 to go in the first quarter.
The touchdown was a positive sign for the Seattle offense, which had scored one touchdown in the previous nine quarters.
WHAT. A. THROW.
And guess who's on the other end?@DougBaldwinJr. #BUFvsSEA https://t.co/K7168pNiRZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2016
UNTOUCHED.@DangeRussWilson ties it! #BUFvsSEA pic.twitter.com/13mQWY7ejp
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2016
