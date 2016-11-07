After falling behind quickly, the Seahawks wasted no time drawing even Monday night at CenturyLink Field.

The Bills blocked a punt on Seattle’s first possession and turned it into a 3-yard touchdown run by Tyrod Taylor 88 seconds into the primetime game on “Monday Night Football.”

On the Seahawks’ ensuing possession, Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin on a 50-yard bomb to put Seattle at the Buffalo 3-yard line. On the next play, Wilson ran it in around the right side to make it 7-7 with 12:22 to go in the first quarter.

The touchdown was a positive sign for the Seattle offense, which had scored one touchdown in the previous nine quarters.