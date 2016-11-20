Russell Wilson was making things happen, finding Jimmy Graham for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Russell Wilson is looking like, well, Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks capped off a 10-play, 92-yard drive in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles when Wilson scrambled around to his left and, right as he was approaching the line of scrimmage, flicked a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, who boxed out his defender, pivoted and ran to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass play.

The score put the Seahawks ahead 13-7 with 8:20 to go in the first half.

The news wasn’t all good, however. During that drive, left tackle George Fant was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. The Seahawks announced his return as questionable. Rees Odhiambo took his place.