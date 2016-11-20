Russell Wilson was making things happen, finding Jimmy Graham for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Russell Wilson is looking like, well, Russell Wilson.
The Seahawks capped off a 10-play, 92-yard drive in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles when Wilson scrambled around to his left and, right as he was approaching the line of scrimmage, flicked a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, who boxed out his defender, pivoted and ran to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass play.
The score put the Seahawks ahead 13-7 with 8:20 to go in the first half.
Gallery | Box | Live updates »
The news wasn’t all good, however. During that drive, left tackle George Fant was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. The Seahawks announced his return as questionable. Rees Odhiambo took his place.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.