Russell Wilson talked about his offseason training, boxed with foam noodles and more in an appearance on the Conan O'Brien show Tuesday night.

Russell Wilson’s earlier-than-he-wanted off-season continued Tuesday night with an appearance on the Conan O’Brien Show, where the host asked a logical question — which team does the Seahawks QB think will win Sunday’s Super Bowl?

As O’Brien noted, the Seahawks were the only team to beat both the Falcons and Patriots this season (though as Seattle fans don’t need reminding, the Seahawks lost the game that really mattered against Atlanta).

Wilson gave what almost seemed like a contradictory answer.

“It’s going to be tough to cover Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman,’’ Wilson said, mentioning three of Atlanta’s top offensive players. “I think I’m going with the Patriots. They’ve won. They’ve been there before.’’

Wilson also noted that he was beginning his off-season workout program in earnest this week (he has typically spent his off-seasons in the San Diego area and appears as if he will be doing so again this year).

Wilson said he is swimming “every night and now will really get into the groove of the thing.’’

O’Brien, who has relatives in the Seattle area and visits often, also gave Wilson some grief for the team’s color rush uniforms in the Thursday night win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14.

“What the hell?’’ O’Brien asked. “Looks like you are doing construction work at night.’’

Replied Wilson: “The good thing about that uniform, we did beat your Los Angeles Rams.’’

Said O’Brien: “That’s quite a mountain to climb. Did you all high five each other after that one?’’