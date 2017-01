Seahawks players and coaches react after 36-20 loss to Falcons in divisional round of NFC playoffs.

Share story

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gives opening statement following playoff loss to Atlanta Saturday. Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls talks about the loss to Atlanta Saturday. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson talks about the loss to Atlanta Saturday. Seahawks WR Paul Richardson talks about the offense’s performance following the loss to Atlanta Saturday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about the penalty on Kevin Pierre-Louis against the Falcons Saturday.