Paul Richardson puts Seattle on the board first with an amazing 2-yard touchdown reception halfway through the second quarter.
Passing it near the goal line can sometimes work out for the Seahawks, especially when Paul Richardson can make a great play on the receiving end.
[ Follow live Seahawks updates here » ]
Richardson capped off Seattle’s 14-play, 60-yard drive by catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson despite being interfered with by a Detroit defensive back. Richardson — being blocked by safety Tavon Wilson — reached out with his left hand to make one of the most spectacular catches of the season.
The catch came on fourth down and put the Seahawks ahead 7-0 with 7:07 to go in the first half. Here it is again:
