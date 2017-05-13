Marshawn Lynch made a music video with Train and got in another jab at the Seahawks' decision to pass from the one-yard-line.

While Marshawn Lynch is nearing an NFL return with the Oakland Raiders, Beast Mode is also still in full-fledged celebrity mode.

The always entertaining tailback co-starred in a music video for Train’s single, “Drink Up.” Lynch, playing the role of groom in the video, has his wedding crashed by his friends George Lopez, Ken Jeong and Jim Breuer.

As the song’s name suggests, the video features a giant boozy wedding party with dancing throughout. Although, the music does stop at the 3:20 mark, where Lynch sneaks in a Super Bowl XLIX reference. Lynch holds up a phone with a text from Train’s Patrick Monahan that read: “PASS! DON’T RUN!” to a contacted named “Coach.” The reply? “OK.”