Marshawn Lynch ditches the golf cart for a bicycle, almost gets hit by a bus in Scotland

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has dodged some bus-sized linebackers in his NFL career. But Beast Mode found himself having to bust out his evasive maneuvering talents again in retirement recently when he narrowly avoided getting run over by a bus while bicycling in Scotland Tuesday morning.

Videos emerged on Tuesday showing Lynch’s near-death experience. He cruised down the street, popping a wheelie, then abruptly banked to the left to avoid an oncoming city bus.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

In case you’re wondering, Lynch — of “I’m-just-here-so-I-won’t-get-fined” fame — still doesn’t like getting captured on camera.

For any local NFL fans Marshawn Lynch is kicking about Paisley on a BMX doesn't like being video'd @NFLUK @SkySportsNFL @SkySportsNewsHQ pic.twitter.com/Cwspe2kwXb — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

Lynch has stayed busy since he announced his retirement last year after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Last week, he hopped onto a monster truck in a promo video for the Discovery Channel show ‘Diesel Brothers.’