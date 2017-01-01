Russell Wilson's first touchdown pass of the game against the 49ers pulled the Seahawks closer.

The Seahawks were in desperate need of a spark during the first half against the 49ers on Sunday and appeared to find one about halfway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson with 6:55 to go in the first half.

The touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery by Seattle defensive end Frank Clark, who picked up the ball at the San Francisco 42 and ran it back 27 yards to the 15. Two plays later, Seattle cashed in.