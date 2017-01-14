The Seahawks get on the board first against the Falcons, thanks to a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jimmy Graham.

That was about as good a start as the Seahawks could have asked for on Saturday against the Falcons in their NFC divisional playoff game.

The Seahawks marched 89 yards in 14 plays and took 8:34 off the clock, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to tight end Jimmy Graham with 6:26 to go in the opening quarter.

It was the first time Seattle had scored in the first quarter in a road playoff game under coach Pete Carroll, a span of five games, including last year’s contests at Minnesota and at Carolina.

