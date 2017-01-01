Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham put his basketball skills to use on a key second-quarter reception.

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham played a little college basketball at the University of Miami, and he put those skills on display Sunday against the 49ers.

From the San Francisco 43, Russell Wilson threw a deep ball to Graham standing at the 1-yard line. The tight end boxed out his defender perfectly and jumped up for the ball and stepped out of bounds. Seattle hit paydirt on the next play, as Thomas Rawls barreled in for the 1-yard touchdown run to put the Seahawks back in the lead with three minutes to go in the first half.