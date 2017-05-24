Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette on Wednesday was reunited with two paramedics who helped save his life after he suffered a career-ending neck injury in a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Former Seahawk receiver Ricardo Lockette has talked often in the past year about his gratitude for the paramedics who he credits with saving his life after he suffered a career-ending neck injury in a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1, 2015.

But as detailed in a video below from KXLY-TV in Spokane, on Wednesday Lockette got his first chance since then to actually talk to two of the paramedics who treated him that day.

Lockette was speaking at the Washington Fire Chiefs Conference in Spokane when he found out that two members of the Arlington (Texas) Fire Department who treated him that day were in attendance — Deputy Chief Gerald Randall and Engineer Paramedic John Robertson.

The video shows Lockette hugging the men and crying and telling them thank you.

Lockette called meeting the men “a privilege, a blessing. Something I don’t take lightly.”

Lockette was injured when he was hit by Dallas’ Jeff Heath while running down to cover a punt in the second quarter. Lockette had surgery to repair damaged ligaments in the neck. After initially stating that he hoped to play again he announced his retirement last May.