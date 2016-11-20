You read that right: Doug Baldwin threw a touchdown pass to Russell Wilson to extend the Seahawks' lead over the Eagles.
Anyone call a Doug Baldwin-to-Russell Wilson touchdown pass?
Wilson made his third career reception count on Sunday against the Eagles, taking a third-quarter pass from Baldwin in stride for a 15-yard touchdown. The score put the Seahawks ahead 23-7 halfway through the third quarter.
It was Wilson’s first career reception since Week 3 in 2014 against the Broncos, when Seattle ran a similar play that went for 17 yards (though not for a touchdown). That pass was thrown by Jermaine Kearse.
At the time of the play, Wilson had more receiving yards than the Eagles’ wide receivers.
