You read that right: Doug Baldwin threw a touchdown pass to Russell Wilson to extend the Seahawks' lead over the Eagles.

Anyone call a Doug Baldwin-to-Russell Wilson touchdown pass?

Wilson made his third career reception count on Sunday against the Eagles, taking a third-quarter pass from Baldwin in stride for a 15-yard touchdown. The score put the Seahawks ahead 23-7 halfway through the third quarter.

It was Wilson’s first career reception since Week 3 in 2014 against the Broncos, when Seattle ran a similar play that went for 17 yards (though not for a touchdown). That pass was thrown by Jermaine Kearse.

At the time of the play, Wilson had more receiving yards than the Eagles’ wide receivers.