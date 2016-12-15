Doug Baldwin makes his fifth reception of the game count, scoring on a 1-yard pass from Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks appeared to be pulling away after a slow first half thanks to wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin came down with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson late in the third quarter to make it 17-3. The scoring grab capped off an eight-play, 62-yard drive. And after coming down with it, Baldwin was very fired up.

