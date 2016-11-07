The Seahawks’ running game have had a hard time getting going in the first half, but Christine Michael didn’t have trouble finding the end zone.

His 2-yard touchdown with 4:29 to go in the first half gave the Seahawks a 21-17 lead, their first of Monday’s game against the Bills. It’s the second straight game he’s scored (he had Seattle’s lone offensive touchdown against the Saints on Oct. 30) and it was the sixth touchdown of the season for Michael overall.

The drive was set up by an electrifying punt return by Tyler Lockett, though he lost some yardage on it after the Bills challenged the spot where he stepped out of bounds.

On the runback, the Seahawks’ Tyvis Powell took out Corey Graham and Mike Gillislee with a block.