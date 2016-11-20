C.J. Prosise showed plenty of breakaway speed in his touchdown run on Sunday.

C.J. Prosise showed against the Patriots he could be a reliable, productive running back.

On Sunday against the Eagles, Prosise flashed some big-play, breakaway speed.

He ran away from the Philadelphia defense for a 72-yard touchdown run that put the Seahawks ahead 6-0 with 11:02 left in the first quarter. Stephen Hauschka’s PAT was blocked.

It was Seattle’s longest scoring run since Marshawn Lynch’s 79-yarder in 2014 against Arizona, also known as Beast Quake 2.0.

Prosise accounted for all 80 yards on the scoring drive (he also had an 8-yard run). That was already a season high for him, and the team’s rushing total of 86 yards was already the fourth-best total of the season.

Update 3:30 p.m.: Prosise went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return to the game.