C.J. Prosise showed plenty of breakaway speed in his touchdown run on Sunday.
C.J. Prosise showed against the Patriots he could be a reliable, productive running back.
On Sunday against the Eagles, Prosise flashed some big-play, breakaway speed.
He ran away from the Philadelphia defense for a 72-yard touchdown run that put the Seahawks ahead 6-0 with 11:02 left in the first quarter. Stephen Hauschka’s PAT was blocked.
It was Seattle’s longest scoring run since Marshawn Lynch’s 79-yarder in 2014 against Arizona, also known as Beast Quake 2.0.
Prosise accounted for all 80 yards on the scoring drive (he also had an 8-yard run). That was already a season high for him, and the team’s rushing total of 86 yards was already the fourth-best total of the season.
Update 3:30 p.m.: Prosise went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return to the game.
