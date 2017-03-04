Washington receiver John Ross set a record in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Saturday.

Friday, John Ross smiled and said he was “going to try” to break a nine-year old record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Saturday morning, Ross’s try turned into Combine history as he recorded a 4.22, breaking the mark of 4.24 set by running back Chris Johnson in 2008. Ross set the record on his first attempt and told the NFL Network he was cramping before his run and Ross did not make his second attempt apparently due to the camps.

Ross already was regarded as a likely first-rounder, with his speed one of his main attributes, and the record-setting time will obviously only enhance his status.

Shortly after the run, Johnson Tweeted: “He picking em up n putting em down boi”