Warren Moon said this week he agrees with the idea that some Seahawks have had a hard time getting past the loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

One of the central themes of a much-discussed and well-dissected ESPN story last week about the Seahawks is that Richard Sherman — and a few other players — have yet to get past the team’s shocking loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

One who agrees with that premise is Warren Moon, who remains close to the team as the analyst on the gameday radio broadcasts.

In an appearance this week on NFL On TuneIn with former NFL player Kordell Stewart and Brian Webber, Moon said there are some players who have not been able to put the loss behind them.

Here’s a transcript from the show, which airs 1-4 p.m. each weekday on TuneIn (@NFLNoHuddle).

Kordell Stewart: Speaking of the bickering. How did all of this come about? Why is it still lingering? I know defenses have swagger when they are the focal point of a team because they are a big part of their success. But yet you have a quarterback on the other side that’s been solid throughout his career. Taking this team to the playoffs every year he’s been there. Two consecutive Super Bowls. Yet it sounds like as you mentioned, there is some bickering going on in the locker room.

Warren Moon: “Yeah, they are still having a hangover from two years ago if you can believe it or not about losing that Super Bowl in the last minute with the interception on the 1-yard line. And with a lot of guys, it just kind of rubbed them the wrong way and they just haven’t gotten over it. This team will not be able to move on and really do what they want to do which is win another Super Bowl unless they can somehow put that behind them. There are certain guys on the team that just haven’t been able to do that and until they are able to do that they are going to continue to keep having a very good football team but a team that is going to probably come up short of there goals because of not being able to let go of the past and letting those things become a hindrance to their success.”

Stewart: “Do you think this locker room issue which it seems like this team thrives off of this type of energy or some form of adversity to an extent. Does that hinder them from having a chance to make a real good run deep into the playoffs?”

Moon: “It could Kordell. I think you just can’t have these negative things in the back of your mind. You have to be focused and be all in on what’s going on in front of you and not worrying about what’s behind you because those just hinder your teams success. It can become a huge distraction. It can become something that separates your football team and you don’t need that when your trying to go against some of the best football teams in the league and trying to unseat them as either NFC Champions or Super Bowl Champions. You definitely have to make sure everybody’s minds are clear and focused on what the goal is at hand and you have to leave everything that has happened in the past.”

Another voice adding to a subplot that figures to follow the Seahawks around all season.