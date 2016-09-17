Just three of 11 players taken in that draft are on the Seattle roster in any capacity — running back Christine Michael, tight end Luke Willson and defensive tackle Jordan Hill (on Injured Reserve).

When the Seahawks made what remains the most disastrous move of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — trading three draft picks for receiver Percy Harvin in 2013 — one reason they did so was the undeniably tantalizing talent of Harvin himself.

Another, though, was a thought that if there was ever a draft worth trading out of, it was that one. The Seahawks, recall, traded a first- and seventh-round pick in 2013 and a third-rounder in 2014 for Harvin.

The 2013 draft was generally considered to be below-average heading into it — with the Seahawks thought to have graded it as even worse than that — and has turned out to be possibly even more of a faceplant with the passage of time.

As one measure of how it is now regarded, in a recent review of the top 10 picks in that draft, Pro Football Focus gave three F’s and three more D’s or D-pluses.

So maybe the fact that few teams hit it rich in 2013 helps the Seahawks feel a little better about what was another acknowledgement this week of a failed experiment from that class — the waiving of cornerback Tharold Simon.

It’s worth keeping in perspective that Simon was regarded at the time of his selection as a bit of a risk, having been arrested on a charge of public intimidation and resisting arrest the day before the draft.

He then was almost immediately beset by a foot injury that would cost him all of his rookie season and plague him throughout his Seattle career, with Simon ultimately playing just 11 regular season games.

In other words, the waiving of an injury-prone player in the final year of his rookie contract is far from eyebrow-raising.

But Simon always carried with him a greater air of expectation than many fifth-rounders due in part to his physical resemblance to other big Seattle cornerbacks who had hit it big and were also taken late in the draft, most notably Richard Sherman. Sherman added to the hype with high praise of his own.

“I continue to stand by what I’ve always said — he’s going to be better than me by the time it’s all said and done,’’ Sherman said of Simon this August.

If so, though, that will now happen in Arizona as the Cardinals claimed Simon off waivers after the Seahawks decided to let him go after signing free agent Neiko Thorpe, whom the team hopes can at least contribute immediately on special teams.

And that means the Seahawks have just three of 11 players taken in that draft on the roster in any capacity — running back Christine Michael (second round), tight end Luke Willson (fifth round) and defensive tackle Jordan Hill, a third-rounder who is now on Injured Reserve.

Where the Seahawks drafted seven players from 2010-12 who have been selected to a Pro Bowl, only one of the 11 taken in 2013 has so much as started one full season regularly — Willson.

It’s possible the Seahawks could be completely wiped clean of players from that class by next year as Willson, Michael and Hill are all in the final years of their contracts.

Hill’s future is most tenuous due to his current standing on the IR with a groin injury. Hill could return later this season — teams can declare one player per year as being on “short-term’’ and eligible to come back after eight weeks.

But if that designation is not used on Hill, then he may well have played his last game for the Seahawks.

Otherwise, a whopping six players in the class are currently not on an NFL roster — WR Chris Harper (fourth), DT Jesse Williams (fifth), OLs Ryan Seymour, Jared Smith and Michael Bowie and LB Ty Powell, all seventh-rounders.

The only player from that class to leave Seattle and find success is running back Spencer Ware, a sixth-rounder now with the Chiefs, where on Sunday he rushed for 70 yards and caught seven passes for another 129 yards.

Ware’s departure from Seattle prior to the 2014 season, though, is understandable when considering the situation at the time — he had missed most of the 2013 season with an ankle injury and then was arrested for a DUI charge that January that was later dismissed.

As noted earlier, the good news for the Seahawks is that the 2013 class was a pretty universal bust throughout the NFL, meaning that no one is really catching up to the Seahawks based on players they got that year.

Conversely, the Seahawks got to where they were in large part by bucking the odds in the draft.

But time is showing that in 2013 that may have been just about an impossible task.