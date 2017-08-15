Pete Carroll supports Michael Bennett's message, the Seahawks head coach said Tuesday, though he said he also thinks everyone should stand for the anthem.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday he was caught off-guard when defensive lineman Michael Bennett decided not to stand for the national anthem on Sunday when the Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., and that he thinks everyone should stand for the anthem.

However, he also said he supports Bennett taking a stand and that the two have talked several times since Sunday and that he is unclear if Bennett will continue to sit during the anthem, though Bennett said after the game Sunday that he intended to sit for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks next play on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener at CenturyLink Field.

Carroll said by Friday the team will have a plan on how it will approach the anthem.

“Whatever we do, it will be the right thing for us,” Carroll said.

Carroll, though, said he would prefer everyone stand.

“I love our country and I think we should all stand for the opportunity when the flag is represented,” he said. “But the fact that his heart is in a great place and he is going to do great work long after this time (in the NFL) it’s easy for me to support him in his issues. But I think we should all be standing up when we are playing the national anthem.”

Carroll called it “a bit of a surprise” that Bennett sat — he said in his post-game press conference Sunday that he didn’t find out until after the game as he was heading in to his meeting with the media.

“I didn’t know it was coming,” Carroll said Tuesday. “So we hadn’t adjusted going in. So we will see. This is a very connected football team and everybody is really here to do something special and to do it together and so whatever happens from this point forward we will be working on it and we’ll see where it goes.”

Bennett was not made available to local media on Tuesday — he was expected to do an interview with CNN — but is expected to talk again before the game against the Vikings.

Carroll said he’d talked several times with Bennett since the game and he said he understands that Bennett feels compelled to speak out on social injustice and other issues due in part to travels Bennett has made around the world as well as work he has done with his foundation.

“Mike and I go way back, we’ve had a long time together that we’ve spent working on stuff on and off the field, in great depth,” Carroll said. “Michael has dedicated the last few years of his life to trying to understand what’s going on, and has traveled everywhere to try to understand those issues and concerns, and it’s really captured his heart. He’s turned his focus to doing good work and helping people and doing everything he can, so I support the heck out of his concerns on these issues and all that.”

Bennett said Sunday he made a decision to sit shortly before the game and said he did not talk to teammates or others with the team.

“Seeing everything in Virginia and stuff that is going on I just wanted to be able to use my platform to continuously speak out on injustice,” Bennett said.

Receiver Doug Baldwin, who did not attend the Chargers’ game due to an injury that kept him in Seattle, said he supported Bennett’s actions and said “absolutely” when asked if he also would consider sitting for the anthem.

But Baldwin also said the players would have discussions this week and likely come to an agreement on a teamwide stance.

“We are going to have a conversation here shortly and again, we try to do things as a team and as a family and we will see how we can support Mike in this situation,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said prior to last year’s regular season opener against Miami that he also considered kneeling or sitting for the anthem as then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick had begun doing during the preseason.

But after a few intense team meetings the Seahawks instead decided to stand for the anthem with arms locked as a show of unity.

The rest of the team continued that approach on Sunday other than Bennett, who sat on a bench behind his teammates with a towel draped on his head.

“I know that Mike’s decision comes from a great place,” Baldwin said. “I know Mike obviously as a teammate and as a person and it comes from a good place and I thought he did an excellent job of kind of prefacing it in his response after the game and I was really proud of it.”

Carroll said his talks with Bennett included advising him to make sure he understood the ramifications of his decision as well as the fact that there could be others who would try to co-opt his stance.

“We’ve talked about all that’s going to come to him and to listen very carefully to people’s perspectives and stay very true and very much in the middle so he doesn’t get captured one way or the other by someone else’s perspective, someone else’s issues,” Carroll said. “So I will continue to support him and help in every way. We will visit regularly and hopefully we can help him make sense of all the things that will come his way.”