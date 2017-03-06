UW's Kevin King was a standout on the last day of the NFL Combine, with the defensive backs in general impressing throughout and reinforcing that the group is particularly strong this year.

Washington cornerback Kevin Kevin has been a popular mock draft selection for the Seahawks in the second round, with analysts judging that his size (6-3) makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s defense.

But after King’s performance in the final day of the NFL Combine, the question now might be whether he’d still be available for Seattle at that point in the draft.

King was one of the standouts as defensive backs conducted on-field drills Monday morning, running a 4.43 40 as well as a 6.56 in the three-cone drill, the best of anyone at the Combine, and a 3.89 in the 20-yard shuttle, the second-best of any defensive back. He also had a 39.5-inch vertical leap, second-best among all defensive backs.

That led to a slew of assessments from draft analysts that King had helped his stock as much as anyone there, including this from ESPN’s Todd McShay: “Looking at official results from DB workouts today. Kevin King -the overlooked, underrated Washington CB- killed it…”

When he met the media Sunday King said he hoped to open some eyes about his game beyond his height.

“I’m a tall guy, but I can run and move well, and I want them to know that I have the intangibles that can’t be taught,” King said.

King was one of three Washington defensive backs to take part in the Combine, the others being safety Budda Baker and cornerback Sidney Jones.

Each did enough to reinforce their status as likely first-rounders as Barker ran a 4.45 40, fourth among safeties, while Jones ran a 4.47 40.

Washington State’s Shalom Luani also participated and also impressed, with a 4.55 40 that was eighth-fastest among safeties and a 11.22 in the 60-yard shuttle that was the fastest among safeties.

The performances of the four in-state players typified an overall performance by the defensive backs that reaffirmed that this is a particularly good year for secondary prospects, which plays well into the needs of the Seahawks who need to add a cornerback or two to add depth and give some options with 2016 starter DeShawn Shead likely unavailable for the beginning of the 2017 season due to an ACL injury suffered in the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta, and also needing to add depth at safety.