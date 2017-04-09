Our latest roundup of NFL mock drafts and what they see Seattle doing in the first round is heavy on offensive linemen and cornerbacks.

As the NFL Draft grows closer there is also beginning to form an even clearer consensus on what the Seahawks should do with their first pick.

Of 10 mock drafts listed below, all pick either a cornerback or an offensive lineman for the Seahawks.

Each makes sense — Seattle has an obvious need for improving the offensive line through any means possible, while the Seahawks also could use some young depth in the secondary even if Richard Sherman remains, especially considering how deep the cornerback class for this draft is regarded.

Below are listed the mocks and who they have picked for the Seahawks, as well as a comment of my own.

(These picks are from the side-by-side mock the two released last week).

Kiper: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Kiper’s comment: “I gave the 6-3 Kevin King to the Seahawks in Mock 3.0, and Humphrey is another lanky corner who fits the Seattle mold, though he’s 6-0, 197. DeShawn Shead will be back, but he tore his ACL in the playoffs and might not be 100 percent. That leaves a void at corner. If one of the top two offensive tackles drops, Seattle could pounce.

McShay: Kevin King, CB, Washington

McShay’s comment: “The Seahawks like corners with length, and King has plenty of that, standing 6-foot-3 with 32-inch arms. He showed outstanding explosiveness for a player his size, including a 4.43 40 and a 39½-inch vertical.”

My thoughts: King feels like an obvious fit for many valid reasons. But some might argue that the Seahawks rarely have done the obvious thing (though I think last year was an exception — more than a had the Seahawks taking Germain Ifedi). If Sherman is dealt prior to the draft, then a cornerback makes even more sense.

OL Cam Robinson, Alabama

Schrager’s comment: “Much has been made of Seattle’s offensive line woes last season. The Seahawks got a whole lot out of a group that wasn’t necessarily a bunch of high-priced players. They’ve added some pieces in free agency, but I believe they’ll hit this spot in the draft, too. Robinson can play, move, and protect.”

My thoughts: Robinson seems a guy people have really conflicting opinions on, and one who may well drop out of the first round. I also think that given that Seattle added to the OL in free agency, still likes the young core it has accumulated over the last few years, and that the strength of his draft is defense that an OL in the first round might be a surprise unless as Kiper said, one of the more highly-rated tackles, such as Utah’s Garret Bolles, drops their way.

CB Kevin King, Washington

Reuter’s comment: “Long and athletic, King stays in Washington to play for the ‘Hawks.”

My thoughts: Basically, see above. But if the Seahawks really do take King, they’ll hope it works out as well as the last time Seattle took a home-state cornerback in the first round, 2003 when the Seahawks drafted Marcus Trufant out of Washington State.

CB Kevin King, Washington

Jeremiah’s comment: “King is an ideal player for the Seahawks‘ defense. He’s very long, athletic, and competitive.”

My thoughts: In fact, three of four of NFL.com’s draft experts have Seattle taking King. The one who doesn’t is Charley Casserly, who went with Temple’s Hasson Reddick. Brooks had earlier picked UCLA CB Fabian Moreau for Seattle. But Moreau suffered a pec muscle injury during his Pro Day workout

OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

Rang’s comment: “It is no secret that the Seahawks’ top priority over the offseason would be addressing a leaky offensive line. Robinson, the reigning Outland Award winner as the nation’s top blocker, possesses the size and strength Seattle prioritizes with a skill-set which projects well to guard or tackle, wherever offensive line coach Tom Cable needs him most.”

My thoughts: If Seattle does go OL in the first round, a player who could fill multiple roles makes a ton of sense. Seattle has a lot of uncertainty on its line right now, a lot of moving parts, and adding a player who could maybe compete at a couple different spot seems ideal.

OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky.

PFW’s comment: “Classic Seattle o-line pick – except Lamp even has o-line pedigree.”

My thoughts: Seattle could have an all-Western Kentucky left side of the line someday if it takes Lamp and sets him alongside George Lamp.

OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Braddock’s comments: “This is more of a need pick than a value pick. Seattle has to do whatever it takes to fix their OL. I like the addition of Luke Joeckel and attempting to let Tom Cable “fix” him. The Seahawks can’t bank on that working, though. Lamp should come in and win a position immediately. If they go for value, Obi Melifonwu is the perfect pick here. Also makes sense to look at Charles Harris or Tak McKinley. They don’t usually go CB high but with Chidobe Awuzie & Teez Tabor on the board, it’s worth a thought.”

My thoughts: Interesting to hear Braddock think Lamp could come in right away and start. That’s something that could have implications most for Garry Gilliam if it were to happen. Gilliam, with a non-guaranteed salary of almost $1.8 million (assuming he signs his tender as restricted free agent — the deadline is April 21) might have a tough time making the roster as a backup. Any OL Seattle would take in the first round would for sure be on the 53-man roster, making the competition for spots among the returners that much more intense.

CB Adoree Jackson, USC

Comment: “The Seahawks have had success taking mid-round cornerbacks, but that doesn’t mean they won’t address the position in the first round. They have a hole at the position, and they took care of other areas in free agency, so they could go that route at No. 26 overall. Adoree Jackson fits the profile of a Seahawk player with his athleticism.”

My thought: Here’s a rare mock that has Seattle taking Jackson. But with this staff’s USC ties, it’s also worth considering they could look that way. Seattle also doesn’t mind trying to experiment with players and might be enamored of finding a lot of other ways to use Jackson on special teams and maybe even on offense a time or two, especially if he’s not a starter right out of the gate.