Jayson Jenks
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Even before the draft officially ends, the rush to sign undrafted free agents begins. This is one of Pete Carroll’s favorite parts of the drafts, and the Seahawks have gone as far as to practically launch a marketing campaign in an effort to attract undrafted free agents.

Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Thomas Rawls, DeShawn Shead, Garry Gilliam — all undrafted free agents.

Here is a live tracker of players who reportedly signed with the Seahawks after the draft (A quick reminder that not all players who sign with the Seahawks are undrafted free agents; some are simply invited to rookie mini camp):

West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard 

USC wide receiver Darreus Rogers

BYU fullback Algernon Brown

Texas athlete Tyrone Swoopes

Purdue offensive lineman Jordan Roos

Arizona State (and former Skyline High) safety Jordan Simone 

UL-Lafayette linebacker Otha Peters

