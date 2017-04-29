Even before the draft officially ends, the rush to sign undrafted free agents begins. This is one of Pete Carroll’s favorite parts of the drafts, and the Seahawks have gone as far as to practically launch a marketing campaign in an effort to attract undrafted free agents.

Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Thomas Rawls, DeShawn Shead, Garry Gilliam — all undrafted free agents.

Here is a live tracker of players who reportedly signed with the Seahawks after the draft (A quick reminder that not all players who sign with the Seahawks are undrafted free agents; some are simply invited to rookie mini camp):

West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard

USC wide receiver Darreus Rogers

Seattle Seahawks as un-drafted free agent! — Darreus Rogers (@DROG_UNO) April 29, 2017

BYU fullback Algernon Brown

Congratulations to @BYUfootball RB Algernon Brown who will sign as a free agent with the @Seahawks. Found out just seconds after draft ended — Jared Lloyd (@JaredrLloyd) April 29, 2017

Texas athlete Tyrone Swoopes

Congrats to Tyrone Swoopes going to Seattle Seahawks! #iStillWishItWas Dallas Cowboys though! Tyrone Swoopes Sr…. https://t.co/WUJM6lhAc2 — DallasTheRealtor (@DeonBritton) April 29, 2017

Purdue offensive lineman Jordan Roos

Seattle here I come ! #GoHawks — Jordan Roos (@jordanroos70) April 29, 2017

Arizona State (and former Skyline High) safety Jordan Simone

Happy to announce that I'm 100% healthy and have been given an opportunity to play with my hometown team, the Seattle Seahawks. — Jordan Simone (@JordanSimone38) April 29, 2017

UL-Lafayette linebacker Otha Peters