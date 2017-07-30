The first-round draft pick was expected to be a key part of the Seahawks’ defensive line this season. He still could be, but details of his situation are still unclear.

It was a glorious Seattle summer day, befitting the kickoff to another promising Seattle football season. The sun sparkled off the lake, Seahawks players swayed in time to the pulsating music and fans on the berm happily soaked it all in.

Yet the ritualistic optimism of Day One of training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Sunday was unexpectedly shattered after what had been a lively and spirited practice. Dave Pearson, the Seahawks public relations chief, gathered the media to read a statement about Malik McDowell’s “vehicular accident,” and suddenly the tone shifted from party to pall.

The prevailing story lines would have been about Russell Wilson’s new sleek physique, or a possible impending contract extension for Kam Chancellor that head coach Pete Carroll painted in highly optimistic terms.

But the stunning news that McDowell, the Seahawks’ top draft pick last April, was still back home in Michigan recuperating from injuries suffered in what was revealed to be an ATV accident brought all sorts of troubling questions rushing to the forefront.

And for now they’ll continue to linger, because the Seahawks indicated they were limited by the desires of McDowell’s family in the amount of details they could disclose. So we don’t know how the accident happened, or, more telling to the Seahawks’ 2017 prospects, how seriously McDowell was hurt or how long he’ll be out.

The NFL Network tweeted out that McDowell — a 6-foot-6, 299-pound defensive tackle out of Michigan State with the versatility to line up at defensive end, a la Michael Bennett — suffered a concussion and facial lacerations. McDowell himself tweeted that the injuries were not life or career threatening, adding that he is “doing well” and hopes to “rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days.”

McDowell also stated in the tweet, “You will see me back on the field in the near future.” But when Carroll was asked if the rookie could possibly miss the season, his answer could be interpreted as either evasive (which was the best-case scenario) or ominous: “We’ll see. I don’t know that.”

Any long-term absence of McDowell, upon whom the Seahawks were counting upon for an immediate impact, would be a major blow. He was to be, in their most fervent dreams, an elongated Bennett, sliding inside on passing downs to confound opposing guards and centers.

After viewing McDowell in minicamps in May, Carroll had enthused, “We really would like to see how he works as an inside rusher in nickel and see if he can add something special for us there. … He’s really built like a five-technique and I think he looks like a pass-rushing three-technique.”

It’s an enticing combination, one that the Seahawks figured would only enhance the contributions of Bennett and Avril. But now the Seahawks won’t get to see that dynamic in action until, well, who knows when. The uncertainty just added to the unsettling nature of the news.

“It doesn’t change us, but it feels like a subtraction, just in the uniqueness he brought,’’ Carroll said. “But everyone else is doing the same things they were doing. We didn’t know enough about him yet. We were going to see where we could add him in, and that’s really what it feels like. But we were very excited about him, and we will continue to be, and hopefully get him back soon.”

That “hopefully” rang out loudly and gloomily. If McDowell is back in a week or two, ready to go, this will all be a minor blip, quickly forgotten. But if it lingers for any length of time, it would be a damaging blow to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Much of the chatter coming out of Sunday’s debut workout was standard fare, raves about players in the best shape of their life and enthusiasm about others who are ready to bust out. Heck, Carroll even gushed about a knee surgery that defensive back DeShawn Shead recently underwent to clean up cartilage issues: “He’s thrilled about it,’’ Carroll said. “We expect to see really good progress made after that.”

George Fant is “fantastically fit and strong,” Carroll proclaimed. Eddie Lacy “made a really good first impression.” Newly acquired Marcus Smith is “a really good athlete and hungry to prove it.” And another recent acquisition, D.J. Alexander, is “a ridiculously good special teams player.”

Precisely the sorts of sunny assessments you expect out of Carroll on the dawn of a new season. But the sobering news about Malik McDowell ensured that a distinct air of tension cut into the optimism.