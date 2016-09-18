Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks' leading receiver in the first half, and running back Thomas Rawls left the game with injuries and are questionable to return.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Thomas Rawls left the game in the second quarter with injuries and their returns were deemed questionable.

Lockett, who had three receptions for 46 yards, left with a knee injury. Rawls, who had seven carries for minus-seven yards, left with a leg injury.

With C.J. Prosise already out, the Seahawks are particularly thin at tailback.