Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with a right leg injury that will require surgery.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrated what he thought was a touchdown to receiver Tyler Lockett. Then he thought Lockett had hit his head on the turf once he saw teammates gathering around him. Finally, he ran over to Lockett lying face down in the end zone.

“Then I got close to him,” Wilson said, “and there was blood everywhere near his ankle. So that was an ugly situation. You just pray for him.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game that Lockett is out for the season with a leg injury that will require surgery (Carroll didn’t specify the nature of the injury). It’s a big blow for the Seahawks’ offense. Lockett was promoted to Seattle’s No. 2 receiver two weeks ago and was coming off a 130-yard game.

He beat Arizona defensive back Brandon Williams down the sideline in the second quarter and caught a pass from Wilson at the 1-yard line. But Williams pulled Lockett down, and his right leg bent under Williams’ body.

Teammates gathered around and called for trainers, and then they knelt as Lockett’s right leg was put in an air cast. Carroll took off his headset and talked to Lockett as they loaded him on the cart. Receiver Doug Baldwin knelt and prayed near Lockett’s face.

“All of us were heartbroken for him over there, and he was consoling us,” Baldwin said. “That speaks volumes about his faith and his resolve and the manner in which he goes about handling obstacles. This is just another obstacle for him, and I have no doubt that he’s going to come back from this stronger, both physically, mentally and spiritually.”

Football is a violent sport, and players accept injuries as an inevitable part of the job. But Lockett’s injury was devastating enough that it shook his teammates.

“It’s heartbreaking,” receiver Paul Richardson said. “Literally. I literally got weak for a second. But I know he would have wanted us to be worried about that for the duration of the game. He would have wanted us to play and honor him. That’s what we tried to do.”

“Just seeing Tyler go down just makes you appreciate things even more,” receiver Jermaine Kearse said. “The receivers got together, and that’s something we felt. We had to go out there and play for him and do everything we can.”

Without Lockett, the Seahawks will need Kearse and Richardson to step up. Richardson had a season-high four catches for 42 yards and caught his first touchdown of the season. Kearse also caught his first touchdown of the season on a tough jump ball in the end zone.

“Tyler brought so much excitement to our room and a different type of energy to our room,” Kearse said. “He went out there every day, whether it was practice or a game, and gave it his all. It was just tough to see him go down.”

