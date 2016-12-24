Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is knocked out of the game with a right ankle injury.

The Seahawks suffered another injury to a star player, this time losing wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a right ankle injury.

With Seattle attempting to get back in the game late in the first half, quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass to Lockett, who was streaking into the end zone with a Cardinals defender closing in. Lockett came down with the catch but his right leg got caught under the body of cornerback Brandon Williams. Lockett was down for several minutes before having his ankle put in an air cast and getting carted off.

The catch, initially ruled a touchdown, was later changed after a review showed Lockett down at the half-yard line.

The Seahawks later announced that Lockett would not return to the game.