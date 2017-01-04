Seahawks Thursday’s poll: Will the Seahawks make it to the Super Bowl? Originally published January 4, 2017 at 5:48 pm Updated January 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWhich Seahawks player is like Darth Vader? Receiver Doug Baldwin gives his answer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.