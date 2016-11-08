Former Seahawk fullback Derrick Coleman had his suspension lifted by the NFL Tuesday that was a result of a hit-and-run in Bellevue last fall.

The NFL on Tuesday lifted a suspension on former Seahawk fullback Derrick Coleman, making him a free agent and meaning he is immediately eligible to sign and play with any team.

Coleman was suspended last month after pleading guilty to vehicular-assault and hit-and-run charges in connection with an injury crash a year ago in Bellevue. He was later sentenced to 240 hours of community service and 12 months of community supervision.

Coleman spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2013-15 but then went unsigned as a free agent following the 2015 season. He was then suspended following the guilty plea.

Seattle recently re-signed Will Tukuafu to its roster as a fullback. Last year, Coleman and Tukuafu shared the position.

The 26-year-old Coleman played in 31 games overall for the Seahawks.

SEAHAWKS RELEASE LAWLER OFF PRACTICE SQUAD

The Seahawks on Tuesday released receiver Kenny Lawler off the team’s 10-man practice squad. A rookie from Cal, he was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

He made six catches for 72 yards in the pre-season. After being waived in the cutdown to 53 he was re-signed to the practice squad and had been on it ever since.

Lawler is the second 2016 draft pick currently not on the roster. The team also recently released running back Zac Brooks off the practice squad. Also a seventh-round pick, Brooks is now on the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.