Catching up on Seahawks' news --- free agency happenings and otherwise.

Catching up on a few Seahawks notes for Tuesday afternoon.

— Before getting to free agency news, check out this Tweet from QB Russell Wilson of him hitting a speed bag during a workout. It’s probably not really accurate to call this boxing since Wilson is in no danger of getting hit himself in such a situation. But the clip is interesting in seeing another side of Wilson’s off-season training. It is expected the Seahawks will begin their official off-season program on April 17, giving players such as Wilson a few more weeks on their own to work out before doing so as a group in Renton.

— Seattle has so far apparently pursued one receiver in free agency — Kamar Aiken, formerly of Baltimore. Aiken visited Seattle last week. But he won’t be a Seahawk has he signed on Tuesday with the Colts. That the Seahawks apparently did not go too avidly after a receiver in free agency indicates the team feels just fine about the progress of Tyler Lockett, who suffered a broken fibula and tibia in a game on Dec. 24 but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season. It’s thought to be a pretty good corps of receivers in the draft, though, and Seattle could well look an addition there as well as continuing to scour what is available in free agency.

— The newest Seahawk, OL Oday Aboushi, signed a one-year deal worth as much as $1.475 million with a $775,00 salary, a $200,000 signing bonus and $500,000 in playing time incentives.

— Seattle has a little over $14 million remaining on the salary cap, according to the NFLPA report, which is assumed to be before Aboushi’s contract was added. According to OvertheCap.com, Seattle is 23rd in available cap space, and given what is needed for draft picks and possible extensions and just to have some to have around as other needs arise, the Seahawks don’t have a lot left to make too many major moves.

— That number is also worth keeping in mind when considering the visit by DT Ricky Jean Francois. As reported earlier, Francois was said to have a good visit with the Seahawks. But for now there is no contract with the Seahawks keeping options open. Seattle, though, seems to have a need for a veteran DT or two and could circle back later depending on how things evolve.

— Former Seahawk fullback Derrick Coleman signed Tuesday with the Atlanta Falcons and former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Coleman was not re-signed as a free agent last year following an auto accident in which he eventually plead guilty to vehicular assault and hit and run. Coleman was then suspended by the NFL for four games last October, with the suspension lifted in November.