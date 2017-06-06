George Fant remains the front-runner for the Seahawks' starting left tackle job after a winter in which he gained roughly 25 pounds.

The name of the Seahawks’ left tackle in 2017 could be the same as it was for most of 2016.

But George Fant promises that the game won’t be.

As a rookie in 2016, Fant emerged as an unlikely starter for the Seahawks at left tackle for 10 games after never having played the position in his life, an ascension that also served as a symbol of all that went wrong for the Seattle offensive line in a year when the unit was often regarded as among the worst in the NFL.

How could a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations suddenly find itself with such an untested player — Fant had played only a handful of snaps as a tight end at Western Kentucky in 2015 in his only season playing college football — at one of the most important positions on the offensive line?

Not that any of that was Fant’s fault.

“Some stuff you can’t control,’’ Fant said of last season. “You can only do what you know.’’

And last year, Fant admits, he understandably didn’t know all that much.

But within days of the season ending he began a transformation — both physical and mental — that he says will get him “to where I want to be” this year.

Having weighed 250 as a basketball player at WKU in the 2014-15 season, he grew to 296 last season and says he now is 320 as the Seahawks finish OTAs (Organized Team Activities) this week.

“I mean, I can’t be at 290 getting bull-rushed,’’ he said. “I knew I needed some weight for sure.’’

Fant said he gained it in part due to a diet that sounds like the opposite of teammate running back Eddie Lacy, who famously has clauses in his contract assuring he does not go beyond certain weights.

“Just eating more in general,’’ Fant said. “I was watching my portions of food before, but now I’m just kind of eating.’’

Specifically, Fant says, steaks cooked by his mother, Kim, who moved to Seattle a week after the season to stay with Fant and his wife, Chastity, a former women’s basketball player at WKU and their two boys, ages 1 and almost three months.

“She’s got that good southern food for me,’’ Fant said of his mom.

Fant says he feels he’s put on the weight without losing any of the footwork that has intrigued the team from the beginning.

Almost immediately after the season, Fant says he also took home game film and spent three days going over all of his plays from the 2016 season along with his wife, taking notes about what worked and what didn’t.

As he did, he’d think often of things he had learned during the season in conversations with Seahawks’ Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones, who he says he began to talk to regularly at mid-season last year. Jones has also been a regular visitor to the VMAC during the off-season allowing Fant to take in even more.

“Just taking what he says, taking it in, soaking it in, then applying it to my game at some point,’’ Fant said.

Fant said he first approached Jones last season.

“Me being the undrafted rookie and the new guy in the system, just was just like, swallow your pride and go ask this great legacy person, ‘What do you see, what do you think?’’’ he said. “So that’s what I did.”

Fant thinks it’s all added up to make him a “completely different’’ player now than he was last season.

“I was actually laughing about it earlier today, about how I can actually understand what’s going on around me and be able to make a play, make a call to let (center) Justin (Britt) know something’s coming or let (quarterback) Russ (Russell Wilson) know something’s coming,’’ Fant said. “It’s just so much better to know what you’re doing and not have a doubt in your mind.”

And for now, that leaves him as the front-runner to remain as the left tackle.

That seemed in doubt initially when the team signed free agent Luke Joeckel to a one-year, $8 million contract in March. The second pick in the 2013 draft by Jacksonville, Joeckel played primarily left tackle during his time with the Jags.

But he also played left guard last season for the Jags and for now, that’s where the Seahawks appear to think he may fit best. During OTAs, Fant has worked with the first team at left tackle with Jockel at left guard, Britt at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

“I can’t even tell you how much farther along George Fant is,’’ coach Pete Carroll said last week. “If you guys have seen George, George looks entirely different. He had a tremendous offseason working out. He’s probably 15, 17 pounds heavier than he was, and it’s all muscle and strength work that he has put forth. He has presented himself the best we’ve seen him, too.’’