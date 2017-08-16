New Seahawk cornerback Tramaine Brock said Seattle kept in constant contact with him while his legal situation was sorted out, which led to his signing Wednesday.

While Tramaine Brock spent roughly five months wondering what his NFL future held, one team served as a source of consistent hope — the Seattle Seahawks.

“It was like they was the number one choice,’’ Brock said. “When the whole process was going on Seattle was in my mind.’’

That “process’’ was an unpleasant one — an investigation into charges that Brock had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Brock was arrested on April 6 on suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment and booked into Santa Clara County Jail with officers reporting, according to ESPN, that an adult woman “had visible injuries.’’ He was released from jail on bail the next day, and also then released by the 49ers, with whom he had played since 2010 and been a fulltime starter in 2015 and 2016, leaving his NFL career in peril.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office last week, however, decided that there was insufficient evidence to go on with the case, effectively clearing Brock.

That then allowed Brock to restart his football career. He’d planned to maybe take visits to a few different teams. But he made his first stop in Seattle Tuesday and that turned out to be his last visit when he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, then took part in practice wearing jersey number 5.

The 5-10, 197-pounder can play both nickel and outside and he appears likely to compete for significant playing time at a cornerback spot that other than standout Richard Sherman remains in some flux.

Brock, who turns 29 on Sunday, played 1,099 snaps last season for the 49ers, which according to Pro Football Focus was the most of any defensive back in the NFL.

His agent, Ron Slavin, told Seattle media Wednesday that the 49ers were starting talks on an extension of Brock’s old deal, which had been due to pay him a base salary of $2.7 million in 2016, at the time of his arrest.

Instead, Brock now will restart his career in Seattle for the veteran minimum of $900,000.

Slavin said 11 other teams besides the Seahawks showed interest in Brock which might lead some to wonder why he took a minimum deal from the first team that offered. But Slavin said Seattle represented the most comfortable sport for him to reignite his career.

“One year minimum to reset the market and he’s going to go be a free agent in March as a 29-year old hopefully productive corner,’’ Slavin said.

Both Slavin and Brock met the media and insisted that the case was not as originally reported, each saying Brock had not been at the house the night of the alleged incident.

“It was just a situation that I think was just a misunderstood situation because I wasn’t even at the house at the time,’’ Brock said. “So the process and everything is under the rug so I’m just moving forward from that situation.’’

The District Attorney’s office said one reason for not moving forward with the case is that the woman involved did not want to testify.

Slavin said he had no question from the beginning that the incident was not as portrayed and said he reached out to the Seahawks quickly.

“They got involved right when it happened because of my relationship with (Seattle general manager) John (Schneider),’’ Slavin said. “I let him know that this didn’t happen and if you get in here you are going to get a good player because it’s going to get dismissed. I didn’t even think it was going to get filed, so when it got filed and they went through that process they stayed with him. They stayed in contact with him. They sent their investigators to talk to people involved, so they outworked everybody.’’

The Seahawks confirmed that they did their own investigation and also hired an independent private investigator and that each corroborated Brock’s story. The team also extensively interviewed Brock, including during his visit with the team on Tuesday. Also, the woman’s lawyer, Alan M. Lagod, released a statement last week stating in part: “My client’s choice not to testify was voluntary and not dependent upon past or future actions by any part. She has indicated to me that this was a verbal altercation. She and Mr. Brock look forward to co-parenting their two young children.”

Seattle coach Pete Carroll did not meet the media on Wednesday but had said on Tuesday when asked about the team’s interest in Brock that “we’re trying to figure it out. We want to see him, we’ve played against him for a long time, we want to get to know him and understand what’s going on. This is as we have always done; if there’s an opportunity to potentially help the club, we’re just checking it out and making sure we understand what’s going on.”

While Brock’s legal issues appear in the past still unresolved is whether the NFL could decide to levy its own punishment and suspend Brock for any games.

Slavin said the NFL’s process has just begun.

“I can’t ever predict what they are going to do,’’ Slavin said. “I know the information that we have and the things that are in writing and the things she has already admitted, I know he is going to cooperate. I am going to be a part of it. I know she is going to cooperate so I’m hoping there won’t be.’’

Slavin also noted that the 49ers wanted to bring Brock back.

“The 49ers deny it but they called the minute it got dismissed, they wanted to get him back,’’ Slavin said. “So that tells you what they think of him as a person, too.’’

Brock said he did not consider staying with the 49ers an option.

“I just felt like it was time to move on,’’ he said.

What his role becomes in Seattle is unclear.

Brock was listed as the 49ers’ starter at left cornerback for most of the past two seasons. But he said he also has played some nickel, doing so most extensively in 2015.

Brock got a few snaps early at right cornerback — the spot opposite Sherman — but did not see any real time during team drills and it will likely take a little while for the Seahawks to figure out exactly where he fits best.

Brock didn’t offer up much about what he expects of his role saying “I know what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to come in and make plays and that’s going to get me to be part of the team and going to keep me a starter.’’

Brock will make significantly less with the Seahawks regardless of what role he takes and with a one-year contract remains with an uncertain longterm NFL future.

Brock compared it to having entered the NFL in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of Belhaven University, a Division III school in Jackson, Miss., and then forging out a career with the 49ers that included leading San Francisco with five interceptions in 2013, the year the team lost in the NFC Conference title game to Seattle at CenturyLink Field.

“I came in the league in 2010 having to make plays and make a team and make a (53-man) roster from the last corner position,’’ he said. “So the money (difference in his contract) is not the problem. It’s back to the grind.’’