Veteran defensive tackle will be sidelined for Saturday's wild card playoff game against the Lions with a concussion.
Veteran Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel will not play against the Detroit Lions in a wildcard playoff game Saturday at CenturyLink Field due to a concussion, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
McDaniel suffered the concussion in Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Carroll said.
McDaniel has been rotating at defensive tackle with rookie Jarran Reed, alongside Athyba Rubin — McDaniel and Reed have each played 44 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.
The 31-year-old McDaniel was part of Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl winning team and also with the Seahawks in 2014. He spent last year in Tampa Bay and was a free agent before re-signing with Seattle on Aug. 11. McDaniel has played in all 16 games this season with 10 starts, playing primarily on running downs.
Reed, officially listed as the starter, could be called on to play more, while the team may also have to use John Jenkins, who was signed as a free agent in November and has played in two games, but has been inactive the last five.
Detroit, though, is also one of the worst running teams in the NFL, ranking 30th at 81.9 yards per game this year, so the Seahawks may also be able to get away with playing smaller on the defensive line more often against a Lions team more known for its Matthew Stafford-led passing attack.
McDaniel is the only Seattle player who appears out other than running back C.J. Prosise, who has been out since the Nov. 20 game against the Eagles with a broken shoulder blade. Carroll has said the team hopes that Prosise will get back on the field next week to make an attempt at playing in the divisional playoff game if the Seahawks win this weekend.
Here are a few other notes from Carroll’s meeting with the media Thursday:
- Carroll said he had no real issues with Richard Sherman’s decision not to talk to local reporters. “He’s got a mind of his own and he’s got a real thought about it,” Carroll said. “Whenever you’re trying to protect the integrity of what you say, and as you get represented, and that’s an important thing. I know Richard is tuned into that. He’s very bright and I support Richard always. I have supported him for a long time and will continue to. I think he’s a brilliant kid and it doesn’t mean that you guys are always going to see eye to eye on stuff.”
- Carroll said Devin Hester will return both punts and kicks — which is no surprise, but Carroll seemed hesitant to initially confirm that before he did. Carroll also said the team signed Hester because it wanted someone with experience. “We want him to do a really good job taking care of the football, making great choices back there,” Carroll said. “Everybody that we had here that was going to go did not have a lot of background or experience. We felt like it was really important to get the experience and the decision making. A guy that’s been there and played in weather and all that kind of stuff his whole career, I think we’re very fortunate to get him.”
- Asked about the initial decision to sign Hester, Carroll said: “The fact that Tyler (Lockett) wasn’t back there was obvious and he’s been a great fixture for us. We wanted to have, if we could, a guy that you have to respect and take care of. This guy is as good as you can find and he happened to be out there. His numbers are ridiculous and his history is extraordinary. He was ready to go so we jumped on it.”
- Carroll said he recalls well the impact Hester made in games against teams he coached through the years. “When you’re in the middle of it and we were playing him over all of those years, it’s an enormous factor,” Carroll said. “There were all kinds of adjustments that you make. Right now coming in, he hasn’t been playing for a few weeks now, I don’t know how they’ll treat him, but back when we were game planning for him, you had to have all kinds of thoughts about how you would keep him from impacting the game.”
- Carroll gave an interesting response when asked about his outlook for the running game going into the playoffs. “The positive comes from our outlook,” he said. “We’re counting on running the football. We’re going to keep doing it. We had a good spurt a few weeks back, four or five weeks in a row we were in it pretty well then Russ (Russell Wilson) finally got back to his legs it made a difference and got us going again. We’re counting again, we’re not thinking anything but that.”
