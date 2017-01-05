Veteran defensive tackle will be sidelined for Saturday's wild card playoff game against the Lions with a concussion.

Veteran Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel will not play against the Detroit Lions in a wildcard playoff game Saturday at CenturyLink Field due to a concussion, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

McDaniel suffered the concussion in Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Carroll said.

McDaniel has been rotating at defensive tackle with rookie Jarran Reed, alongside Athyba Rubin — McDaniel and Reed have each played 44 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

The 31-year-old McDaniel was part of Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl winning team and also with the Seahawks in 2014. He spent last year in Tampa Bay and was a free agent before re-signing with Seattle on Aug. 11. McDaniel has played in all 16 games this season with 10 starts, playing primarily on running downs.

Reed, officially listed as the starter, could be called on to play more, while the team may also have to use John Jenkins, who was signed as a free agent in November and has played in two games, but has been inactive the last five.

Detroit, though, is also one of the worst running teams in the NFL, ranking 30th at 81.9 yards per game this year, so the Seahawks may also be able to get away with playing smaller on the defensive line more often against a Lions team more known for its Matthew Stafford-led passing attack.

McDaniel is the only Seattle player who appears out other than running back C.J. Prosise, who has been out since the Nov. 20 game against the Eagles with a broken shoulder blade. Carroll has said the team hopes that Prosise will get back on the field next week to make an attempt at playing in the divisional playoff game if the Seahawks win this weekend.

Here are a few other notes from Carroll’s meeting with the media Thursday: