Reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers are set to offer their head coaching job to Kyle Shanahan, which would apparently meant Tom Cable staying put in Seattle as the Seahawks offensive line coach.

The San Francisco 49ers plan to offer their head coaching job to Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan whenever the Falcons’ season ends, according to a report from Adam Schefter to ESPN.

And that means Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable will stay with the Seahawks.

Cable interviewed for the job on Sunday and was considered to be the other finalist. But with the 49ers zeroing in on Shanahan, Cable’s agent Doug Hendrickson tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Cable will stay in Seattle with the Seahawks.

The Falcons are hosting Green Bay in the NFC title game Sunday and Schefter reports the 49ers will have one more interview with Shanahan next week

The 49ers also interviewed Seattle co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer for their vacant general manager job. Kirchner, though, has reportedly told the 49ers he plans to stay in Seattle (there had been some thought that the Seattle GMs and Cable would be a package deal).

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed the Cable interview when he spoke to the media Monday.

“I can tell you that he interviewed and that took place yesterday,” Carroll said then. “He’s waiting to hear. I think he has a real chance. I’m rooting for him, of course, and if he gets it we’ll root against him.”

Carroll won’t have to worry about that now as Cable, who is also the team’s assistant head coach, is staying put. The 49ers are the only team with a head coaching vacancy at the moment.

Cable has been Seattle’s offensive line coach since 2011 after serving as the Raiders’ head coach from 2008-10, going 17-27.

Cable, who attended Snohomish High School, is also a former head coach at the University of Idaho.

Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard also interviewed with Buffalo before the Bills hired Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Cable staying put could mean the Seahawks will keep their assistant coaching staff intact.

Carroll said on Monday that he hoped to keep the staff together. “Yes, best we can do,” he said.