Here are three questions for the Seahawks as the NFL Draft gets set to begin Thursday with the first round.

Another NFL Draft means another round of questions that have lingered for months will finally be answered.

Will the Seahawks trade out of the first round, as they have done three of the past four seasons?

Will they use another team desiring a quarterback as an avenue for trading down, as they have done two of the past three years?

And will they take an offensive lineman to shore up what is regarded as the weakest part of their team with their first pick — wherever it is — or dip into another position?

Here’s a look at each of those questions as the clock ticks toward the Seahawks’ pick at No. 26 in Thursday’s first round.

1, Will the Seahawks trade down?

They very well could, and several rumors have already stated they intend to do so, including one stating that the Seahawks would swap first-round picks with Atlanta and get the Falcons’ choice at No. 31 and acquire a third- or fourth-rounder in the process.

Seattle’s motivation for trading down is simple — add more picks. Seattle enters the draft with just seven, the fewest since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over in 2010.

The Seahawks are loaded at the top of the draft — they hold five of the first 106 choices. But having traded away a fourth-round pick and lost a fifth-rounder for violating rules regarding off-season practice last year means Seattle has just two of the final 147 picks – one in the sixth round and one in the seventh.

Schneider said during a pre-draft press conference Monday that the Seahawks would “like to have more’’ picks if possible and that being top-heavy in their selections will have an impact on how they approach the draft.

“More is better depending on the draft,’’ he said. “It changes the way we try to strategize because you’re not picking all the way through the draft. So you’re basically… having the three threes, the five picks in the three rounds is outstanding, don’t get me wrong, but you always feel a certain level of anxiety about what’s going to happen. … we don’t have a 4th round pick or 5th round pick so how you compensate for that. … You can strategize on it all day long, but it’s still not as easy to move around as people would anticipate.’’

2, Could the Seahawks use the lure of a quarterback to make the kind of deal they want to add picks?

It certainly looks that way.

Recall that Seattle traded out of the first round in 2014 with Minnesota, which wanted to move up to take Teddy Bridgewater (the Seahawks later made another deal and ended up taking receiver Paul Richardson with the 45th overall pick as its first selection).

Last year, Seattle traded with Denver, which wanted to move up to assure it would get Paxton Lynch (Seattle acquired an extra pick that turned into tight end Nick Vannett and then took OL Germain Ifedi at No. 31).

Seattle’s spot in the late first could again put it in a spot where another team would want to move up to secure a QB it sees is suddenly available.

Late first-round picks can be especially valuable because of the fifth-year team option on contracts.

Schneider intriguingly specifically mentioned Cleveland — which has needs at quarterback — as a team that has two second-round picks (33 and 52) and could be looking to make a move.

“I think two out of the last three years we’ve moved back, people coming up for Teddy Bridgewater and Paxton Lynch, so when you’re picking where we’re picking down there you also have to be aware of what’s happening at the top,’’ Schneider said. “Somebody asked me, ‘Well you must not even pay attention to the top.’ I’m like, well yeah, we have to because we have to know what those teams are thinking at the top of the second round or the bottom of the first round. There are several teams that have two one’s. A couple teams have… Cleveland has two two’s, so you have to be very aware, watch what they’re doing.”

3, Will the Seahawks take an offensive line in the first round?

An offensive lineman might seem the logical way for Seattle to go in the first round given its needs to improve up front.

But Seattle also has needs all over its defense and tight end, receiver and even running back can be perceived as areas where the Seahawks could spend early draft capital.

And there is some thought that the Seahawks might not want to go early on the offensive line after singing two free agents it hopes will be starters (left tackle Luke Joeckel, right guard Oday Aboushi) and with the bulk of last year’s young line returning. Also, this is not regarded as a particularly good offensive line class.

Still, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said last week he expects the Seahawks to go for Western Kentucky tackle Forrest Lamp if he’s available.

“If Lamp was there, I’d sprint to the podium,’’ Mayock said. “That’s how highly I think of him. I think he can play right tackle. I think he’d be better off playing guard or center. But, regardless, he would upgrade their line and be a day one plug-and- play starter. So if he was around at 26, I’d be all over it. Now, they’ve got five in the first 106 I believe. They’ve got a little draft capital. They’ve got the ability to get after it. If you take an offensive lineman at 26, like Lamp, you can come back at 58 or 90 and you could be looking at corners, you could be looking at defensive tackle. He probably could come back in and get a wide receiver perhaps in that third round. So I think a lot of different ways to look at this will be triggered by whatever happens at No. 26.’’

Other rumors have focused on Seattle being interested in Utah left tackle Garett Bolles.

Schneider, as would be expected, gave nothing away when asked which he felt were the team’s most pressing needs.

“That’s a great question,” he said. “But I hope you respect that’s not one I’m going to answer.”

The answers, instead, will come in the picks themselves.