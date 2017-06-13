The Seahawks have an NFL-high eight members on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 Players of 2017.

Offseason lists are what they are — a harmless way to pass the time until the next kickoff.

But the NFL Network’s rating of the top 100 players of 2017 also makes clear that those around the league still think the Seahawks have a lot of top-flight talent on hand (not that that’s really in question, but this at least shows a reaffirmation of that.

Seattle had three more players revealed on the list last night as it counted down from 30-21 — safety Earl Thomas (30), QB Russell Wilson (24) and cornerback Richard Sherman (21).

Those three join five other players already named — WR Doug Baldwin (No. 88), DE Cliff Avril (No. 56), DE Michael Bennett (No. 46), LB Bobby Wagner (No. 39) and safety Kam Chancellor (No. 34).

That gives Seattle eight players on the list, most in the NFL. It’s not expected the Seahawks will have any more players revealed (meaning tight end Jimmy Graham, who has been on the list in the past, is apparently not making it again) but that eight players will still be the most of any team in the NFL.

This is Thomas’ 6th career appearance on the list (No. 66 in 2016; No. 21 in 2015; No. 17 in 2014; No. 66 in 2013; and No. 66 in 2012), Wilson’s 5th career appearance on the list (No. 17 in 2016; No. 22 in 2015; No. 20 in 2014; and No. 51 in 2013), and Sherman’s 5th career appearance on the list (No. 20 in 2016; No. 11 in 2015; No. 7 in 2014; and No. 50 in 2013).