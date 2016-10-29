What will some of the keys to the Seahawks-Saints game be? Will Drew Brees torment the Seahawks' secondary? Can Russell Wilson perk up the running game?

Seattle turned in a herculean defensive effort last week at Arizona, holding the Cardinals to just two field goals in 75 minutes and 95 snaps (it was later revealed to be the second-most snaps an NFL defense has played without allowing a touchdown). But now comes another long trip (and a game in the dreaded 10 a.m. Seattle time slot that makes it 7½ hours earlier than last week) and with the Seahawks now without two of their best players and leaders — strong safety Kam Chancellor, out for a third straight week, and lineman Michael Bennett, out with a knee injury that might require surgery.

The Seahawks tried to take it easy on the defense in practice this week, resting the likes of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Richard Sherman, and coach Pete Carroll is confident his players will be able to rebound.

“They look good, they look ready to go and everybody is responding like they feel great,’’ Carroll said Friday. The real test of that, though, may not come until the fourth quarter Sunday.

Keeping Brees from storming Seattle’s secondary

Two weeks after taking on — and despite some strange twists and turns, ultimately beating — what was the number one passing offense in the NFL in Atlanta, the Seahawks again take on the top-rated passing attack, with the Saints having since supplanted the Falcons for the top spot. Drew Brees, now in his 16th season, is on pace for 5,603 passing yards, which would be the most in NFL history (Peyton Manning holds the record with 5,477 in 2013), just as Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was on a record pace two weeks ago. Ryan threw for 335 against Seattle but also had two turnovers that led to 10 Seattle points that proved the difference.

The loss of Bennett will only make it tougher to get to Brees (which is hard to do as the Saints have allowed just nine sacks, tied for second-fewest in the NFL). And the Chancellor-less secondary will be tested by a versatile and deep receiving corps featuring three players averaging 72.8 yards per game or more.

And figure Brees to remember having been kept relatively in check in losses to the Seahawks the last two times they played, 34-7 in the 2013 regular season and 23-15 in a divisional playoff game that same season.

Can Russell’s running perk up the rushing attack?

Maybe the best way for the Seahawks to contain Brees is to keep their offense on the field for lengthy drives — which would also give its defense some decent time to rest. But to do that, the Seahawks will have to get their running game going better than the last two weeks, when Seattle rushed for 124 yards on 46 carries.

Running-backs coach Sherman Smith this week had some strong comments about his team’s runners, and particularly Christine Michael, saying, “We’ve got to extend runs. We’ve got to break tackles, be more physical.’’

What would also help greatly is if Wilson were able to run somewhat similar to how he has in the past. Wilson’s injuries have held him to just 33 rushing yards for the season — less than his career per-game average of 35.2. But while Wilson dealt with a pectoral injury this week in practice that had him listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday for the first time in his career, Carroll said Wilson’s knee and ankle issues are improving enough that he may be able to scramble more than he has all season.

“He continues to improve in his mobility,’’ Carroll said Friday. “And I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes off a little more than he has. He’s ready to do that.”

Wilson might need all the escapability he has due to the Seahawks’ left-tackle situation — rookie George Fant may have to make his first career start in place of injured starter Bradley Sowell.