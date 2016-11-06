Three keys to the Seahawks' Monday-night showdown with the Bills, including whether Seattle can rev up its running game.

The New Orleans loss marked the third straight game in which Wilson has not thrown a touchdown pass — he had gone as many as two straight games without throwing a TD just once in his career before this season. It was also the fourth time this year he had not thrown a TD pass after doing so in every game last season. Wilson, in fact, has just five so far in seven games — a far cry from the 24 he threw in the final seven games of last season. The reasons why are many, starting with Wilson’s trio of injuries and also including a work-in-progress offensive line. But coach Pete Carroll seemed exceedingly upbeat all week at the prospect of Wilson finally turning a corner on his health, and maybe that’ll help the Seahawks find that second-half-of-2015 form again as well. More critical may be how Seattle’s tackles — RT Garry Gilliam and LT George Fant — can fend off Buffalo’s pressure. Buffalo’s 26 sacks are tied with Denver for the most in the NFL.

Can the Seahawks rush for 100 yards again?

A healthier Wilson might also help the Seahawks break another vexing offensive drought — rushing for 100 yards in a game. The Seahawks have been held to 72 or fewer in each of the last four games, the first time since 2000 that Seattle has gone four games without breaking the century mark on the ground. The Seahawks were held under 100 only once all season in 2015. That Wilson has not been a factor rushing due to his injuries — 44 yards on 25 carries for the season — is maybe the biggest reason for the downturn, along with the evolving line and an injury to Thomas Rawls. All of that has seemed to make the Seahawks reluctant at times to commit to the run — Seattle had just three carries for three yards in the first half last week against the Saints and are now passing it on 60 percent of its plays for the season, almost five percent more than any time since 2010. The Bills had a defensive meltdown in allowing 256 yards rushing to Miami two weeks ago, but held five of their seven other foes to 102 or less. But expect Seattle to come out with an intent on establishing the run against Buffalo, likely also increasingly adding rookie C.J. Prosise into the mix.

Can Seattle contain the combo of Taylor and McCoy?

The plan for the Seahawks’ defense seems pretty simple in this one, which is not to be confused with easy: stop Buffalo’s running attack. After an 0-2 start, the Bills reconfigured their offense (firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman) and re-emphasizing their running game. The Bills have rushed for 167 or more yards in four of six games since then and stand second in the NFL in rushing for the season at 154.1. LeSean McCoy is sixth in the NFL with 598 yards while Tyrod Taylor leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing with 319 yards. Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner compared Buffalo’s style to that of Carolina’s with Cam Newton, though Taylor doesn’t have the same size of Newton (standing 6-1, 215). “They have a lot of differently-designed runs that force you to be super focused and if you are not focused, they are going to hit you,’’ Wagner said. Seattle has allowed a 100-yard rusher each of the last two weeks (Arizona’s David Johnson, New Orleans’ Tim Hightower) after not allowing anyone to do that in 2015. “We’ve got to be locked in and make sure we see where the ball is going,’’ Wagner said.