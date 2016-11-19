Seattle faces the Eagles Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at CenturyLink Field. The game will be televised on CBS.

Sacks-a-plenty?

The Seahawks and Eagles each rank among the top six teams in the NFL in getting sacks (Seattle third at 29 and Philly sixth at 25) but among the bottom 12 in the NFL in giving them up (each has allowed 19). A veteran Eagles’ offensive line, in fact, has allowed the second-fewest QB pressures in the NFL (behind only Dallas), which is also due in part to the fact that rookie QB Carson Wentz has run what is an increasingly conservative offense designed to get the ball out quickly (running back Darren Sproles is a particularly effective receiver with 33 catches).

Philly’s defensive line, meanwhile, will be a big test for a still-maturing Seattle offensive front that may be coming off its best game last Sunday at New England. “Probably one of the better fronts that we’re facing,’’ said Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Ends Brandon Graham and Connor Barwin will be tough matchups for Seattle tackles George Fant and Garry Gilliam while tackle Fletcher Cox will be a handful for the interior.

Redlining in the red zone?

The game is also a matchup of what are two of the best defenses in the NFL in the red zone. The Eagles are tied for third allowing touchdowns on just 12 of 27 opponent trips inside the 20 while Seattle is fifth giving up TDs on 13 of 28 red-zone opportunities.

The Seahawks have been particularly stingy when it matters most, keeping Arizona out of the end zone on a trip to the 1 in overtime, stopping Buffalo when it got to the 10 on its final possession two weeks ago and then holding the Pats at the 1-yard-line last week.

Said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner of the red zone success: “We feel like as you get down the field there is not as much space to cover. So when we get into those short distances there are not too many route combinations that you can do that we are not going to be in the window of. And really it’s just our mentality that when we get down near the goal line we just don’t like getting scored on and we believe that no matter where the ball is at we can stop them. They bring in their big guys and we bring in our goal line defense and it really just tests your manhood and you just run as hard as you can into something.’’

Specializing in special teams

The Eagles also present a challenge with their return games — they rank first in the NFL in kickoff returns at 33.7 (with Wendall Smallwood at 31.6 and Kenjon Barner at 38) and are third in punt returns at 14.1 thanks to veteran Darren Sproles.

The Eagles’ coverage units are also solid – fourth in kickoff return average allowed (18.4) and 10th in punt returns (11.6). That’s allowed the Eagles to have an average drive start of their own 32.1 yard line, best in the NFL. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of the Eagles’ special teams this week that “we think they’re as good as any team we’ve played. We think they’re really good. Well schemed and all that, but they have players in their core group that really play hard and aggressive and tough and effective and we’ve already recognized that and taken that into account. It’s going to be a great matchup.’’

One plus for Seattle is that returner Tyler Lockett appears to be basically 100 percent after spraining his knee Sept. 18.