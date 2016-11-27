Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls’ ability to bounce back was a major concern for a Seattle team that is dangerously thin at running back. They are down to rookie Alex Collins and former practice squad member George Farmer as their depth at the position.

TAMPA, Fla. – A week ago, in his first game action in more than two months, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls looked spry and lively against the Eagles. But he also took a physical beating, Pete Carroll likening the toll on Rawls’ body to that of a train wreck.

Therefore, Rawls’ ability to bounce back was a major concern for a Seahawks team that is dangerously thin at running back. They are down to rookie Alex Collins and former practice squad member George Farmer as their depth at the position, with little help available on the waiver wire or out on the street. So Rawls’ continued health is of vital concern – more so than the mere 38 yards he gained on 12 carries on a day that yards were exceedingly hard to come by for Seattle’s offense.

“Physically, I’m fine,” Rawls said. “I came out fine. I’m not sure how many snaps I played today. It may be more than last week. But overall, I feel great. I feel amazing. I love being out there. That little bit of adversity is OK. It’s OK. We’re going to pick it up, and I’m excited to get back out there.”

Rawls, who suffered a hairline fracture of his fibula in the second game of the season, admitted that Carroll’s characterization of the Eagles game was accurate. He gained 57 yards on 14 carries in that one.

“Yeah, I had to take a few days off,” he said. “But overall, I’m getting back into things, and I’m starting to feel it even more. I’m so excited to be out there helping my teammates and contribute as much as possible.”

Rawls’ longest run of the game was eight yards, but he had a chance to break some runs in which he stumbled on his cuts. Of the 127 rushing yards gained by Seattle in their 14-5 loss to Tampa Bay, 80 of them were by quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He looked okay,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Rawls. “He missed a couple of opportunities when he had big space and he kind of lost his footing a little bit, but I thought he ran hard all night. He came out of it feeling all right.”

Considering the Seahawks’ dilemma at running back, that was a victory in itself.