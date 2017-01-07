Thomas Rawls sets the Seahawks' playoff record for rushing yards in a game, a record previously held by Marshawn Lynch.

It would make sense that Marshawn Lynch held the Seahawks’ playoff record for rushing yards in a playoff game. He gained 157 yards in the Seahawks’ win over the Packers in the NFC championship game following the 2014 season.

But with about eight minutes to go in the game, Thomas Rawls rushed for five yards to pass Lynch and put him at 161 yards.

His performance helped the Seahawks establish their offense and keep the Lions’ offense off the field for long stretches. Rawls, who had 107 yards in the first half, became the Seahawks’ first 100-yard rusher in a playoff game since Lynch had over 100 yards in Super Bowl XLIX against the Patriots in Feb. 2015.