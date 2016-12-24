Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls left Saturday's Seahawks-Cardinals game with a shoulder injury during the second quarter. The team announced early in the second half that his return is questionable.

Rawls could be seen coming up holding his shoulder after a run early in the game, but he stayed in through the first half before departing.

Coach Pete Carroll said Rawls does not have a shoulder fracture but did not go into detail.

“It is a bruise,’’ he said. “A bruised shoulder. At least, that’s what we know right now.’’

The injury continues what has been a tough sophomore campaign for Rawls.

Rawls was limited the first two games as he recovered from a broken ankle suffered last December that ended his rookie season.

He then suffered a hairline fracture of his fibula in the second game of the season against the Rams and missed the next seven games.

After returning, it took him a couple of games to find his footing. But he then appeared back in 2015 for with 106 yards on 15 carries against Carolina on Dec. 4.

But Rawls struggled last Thursday against the Rams with 34 yards on 21 carries and then had just eight yards on eight carries against the Cardinals before leaving.

Rookie Alex Collins played the second half and had 28 yards on seven carries as well as four receptions for 19 yards.

“I thought Alex really sparked us,’’ Carroll said. “He looked good. He ran real hard. He made tough catches and all that and did some good stuff.’’

The only other tailback on the roster was Terrence Magee, who had been with the team earlier this season and was re-signed this week.

Seattle this week also signed former Falcon J.D. McKissic, but he was inactive for the game.