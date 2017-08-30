Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise could play against the Raiders Thursday night but wouldn't commit that they will.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was in regular season vagueness mode when it came to revealing how much some of his starters will play — or if they will see any action at all — in the final exhibition game Thursday night in Oakland.

But Carroll said two players who have not played since the first exhibition game against the Chargers on Aug. 13 — running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise — would be able to play if needed.

“Thomas can go,’’ Carroll said.

And Prosise?

“He can go, also,’’ Carroll said.

Rawls has missed the last two games with an ankle issue and Prosise has been out with groin tightness.

If either did play against the Raiders it would likely be for only a series or two at the most — Seattle has often played its entire starting units for just a handful of plays in the final preseason game, which is designed mostly to allow younger players vying for roster spots to get one last significant bit of playing time before rosters have to be set by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Carroll left it up in the air how much his starters would play while seeming to hint they might play even less than in past years due to the new roster cutdown rule which means the Seahawks have a full training camp roster of 90 for this game rather than 75.

“The new rules change things and give you an opportunity to look at things a little bit differently,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve got a thought in mind and you guys will see how it works out.’’

But the fact that Rawls and Prosise could play means each should be ready for the regular season opener at Green Bay on Sept. 10, obviously barring something happening between now and then.

In other personnel news. …

— Carroll confirmed what defensive coordinator Kris Richard had said the day before that the team expects defensive lineman Frank Clark to be ready for the regular season. Clark saw a specialist about his sore wrist earlier this week but Carroll said “the results of that came out really positive. He’s got a sore wrist and a legitimate sprained wrist, some old stuff that kind of caused the soreness. But he will be fine. We won’t play him this week but he could play this week. But we are on to keep him out and he’ll be ready to go next week.’’

— Receiver Tyler Lockett won’t play this week as one of five players who have spent the week away from the team getting a Regenokine treatment. Lockett has yet to play after breaking a tibia and fibula last Dec. 24. But Carroll said again that Lockett should be ready for the season opener and he said that if Lockett can play that he will also handle returns. “If Lock is ready to go he will be involved in special teams,’’ Carroll said. “We will see next week where we are. If he’s back, he’s back and we think he is going to be.’’

— Carroll said linebacker D.J. Alexander, who was acquired for Kevin Pierre-Lewis in a trade with the Chiefs but has yet to play due to a knee issue, will be able to play against the Raiders. “Really fired up to get him out there,’’ Carroll said of Alexander, who is also known for his special teams prowess with Carroll saying he will also be used there against Oakland. “He’s had a good week and we will play him like this is his first game for him,’’ Carroll said. “But I’m really anxious to see him.’’

— Carroll said left tackle George Fant has had surgery to repair the ACL injury suffered against the Vikings that will knock him out for the season. But Carroll said “the doc felt really good about coming out of it” and that it should be a “normal” recovery allowing Fant to get back for the 2018 season.